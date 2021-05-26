Simona De Silvestro hopes to inspire as only female driver in 2021 Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - This weekend is the Big indy 500, and one of the racers competing to win that coveted checkered flag is Simona De Silvestro.

De Silvestro is the only female in the field of 33 for this year’s Indy 500, and as a member of Peretta Autosport, this is the first time ever a female driver and female owner have qualified for the Indianapolis 500 together.

De Silvestro is proud to be a part of history.

“Hopefully it will open doors for more girls to get the chance to drive and get the chance to be in it,” De Silvestro said. “I think there will be a lot of eyes on us. From that point of view, it’s just exciting and hopefully it will inspire a lot of young girls to be whoever they want and just go for it.”

Race fans can watch De Silvestro make history at the Indy 500 this Sunday. The Green Flag drops at 12:45 PM on WNDU.

