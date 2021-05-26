Advertisement

Scores and recap of Tuesday night’s softball sectional action in Northern Indiana

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
4A PENN SECTIONAL

LaPorte 2, Mishawaka 1

Penn 2, Adams 0

The Kingsmen and Slicers will play for the 4A sectional championship Thursday at 6 PM at Penn High School.

3A JIMTOWN SECTIONAL

Wawasee 7, Lakeland 1

NorthWood 13, Jimtown 11

The Warriors and Panthers will meet up in the 3A sectional title game Friday at 6 PM at Jimtown High School.

3A BREMEN SECTIONAL

Bremen 8, Knox 7

Glenn and Kankakee Valley had no score reported.

2A WESTVIEW SECTIONAL

Central Noble 12, LaVille 2

2A WINAMAC SECTIONAL

Boone Grove 9, North Newton 5

Winamac 18, North Judson 1

The Warriors will play the winner of Pioneer/Boone Grove for the sectional championship. Those two teams play Wednesday at 6 PM at Winamac.

2A WABASH SECTIONAL

Whitko 6, Lewis Cass 1

Tippecanoe Valley 4, Rochester 1

Whitko and Tippecanoe Valley will play for the sectional title Thursday at 7 PM.

1A SOUTH CENTRAL SECTIONAL

Culver Community 21, Triton 11

