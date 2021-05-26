Scores and recap of Tuesday night’s softball sectional action in Northern Indiana
4A PENN SECTIONAL
LaPorte 2, Mishawaka 1
Penn 2, Adams 0
The Kingsmen and Slicers will play for the 4A sectional championship Thursday at 6 PM at Penn High School.
3A JIMTOWN SECTIONAL
Wawasee 7, Lakeland 1
NorthWood 13, Jimtown 11
The Warriors and Panthers will meet up in the 3A sectional title game Friday at 6 PM at Jimtown High School.
3A BREMEN SECTIONAL
Bremen 8, Knox 7
Glenn and Kankakee Valley had no score reported.
2A WESTVIEW SECTIONAL
Central Noble 12, LaVille 2
2A WINAMAC SECTIONAL
Boone Grove 9, North Newton 5
Winamac 18, North Judson 1
The Warriors will play the winner of Pioneer/Boone Grove for the sectional championship. Those two teams play Wednesday at 6 PM at Winamac.
2A WABASH SECTIONAL
Whitko 6, Lewis Cass 1
Tippecanoe Valley 4, Rochester 1
Whitko and Tippecanoe Valley will play for the sectional title Thursday at 7 PM.
1A SOUTH CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Culver Community 21, Triton 11
