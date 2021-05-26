Advertisement

Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days

Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - After 853 days of living at an east Alabama animal shelter, waiting while other dogs got their forever home, the lovable and patient pooch known as Rutabaga has officially been adopted.

The 4-year-old Pit Bull/Bull Terrier mix made headlines across the country following a profile story on her plight on May 12. The East Alabama Humane Society was almost immediately inundated with requests to adopt her.

Among those who came across the article was Jeremy Armstrong, who quickly showed it to his wife, Jessica Ventiere.

“My husband saw it and knows I’m a terrible sucker for dogs,” she said, adding that she refused to read the article. “He read it to me. That was all it took,” she admitted.

Rutabaga shares a toy at her new home.
Rutabaga shares a toy at her new home.(Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

The couple talked it over and decided to look into meeting Ruti, though Ventiere was confident she was already gone.

“There’s no way,” she said. “She’s probably been picked up and adopted already.”

But to the couple’s surprise, they found Ruti still at the shelter and, though the list of people asking to adopt her was growing, they worked with the shelter’s staff to bring her home for a week to see how it would go.

“It’s like she’s been with us the whole time,” Ventiere explained. “She came and fit right in. She’s just the sweetest thing. So full of personality, and just great.”

And by fit right in, it’s clear there’s a lot of love. The couple has six children, though only two are home fulltime, and Ruti is making best friends with three other dogs, a turtle, two frogs and some fish, her new owners stated.

Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters.
Rutabaga gets a picture taken with her three new brothers and sisters.(Jessica Ventiere via WSFA)

“I’ve only ever had shelter dogs,” Ventiere said, adding that she’s got a self-diagnosed “dog problem.” She’s adopted from at least four shelters.

“I’m a big advocate for rescue dogs. There’s something about them. They’re just the best dogs.”

While Ventiere says her husband wouldn’t admit it was his idea to get another dog, they can both agree on one thing: “We are not changing her name. She’s Ruti.”

The East Alabama Humane Society is always looking for funding, supplies and adopters for the other animals it shelters and can be reached at 334-298-6446.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

