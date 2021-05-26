Ribbon cutting celebrates completion of South Bend City Cemetery project

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A ribbon cutting marked the completion of the South Bend City Cemetery project.

It happened Wednesday morning outside the new and improved city cemetery entrance plaza, which now includes new planters, landscaping, trees, flowers, benches and a walking area.

Improvements also include a new guided tour winding you through the historic pathways of the city’s oldest cemetery.

“We heard from a lot of different members of the community, and we know that the cemetery holds a special place for those who are following genealogy and history, but we also want to make it welcoming and connected to those that may just be a few blocks away and see this as their local neighborhood park,” says Chris Dressel, senior planner of Department Community Investment.

To learn more about the South Bend City Cemetery, you can visit the South Bend Venue Parks & Arts website.

