Recipe ideas for Memorial Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Memorial Day is almost here, and if you’re looking to spice up your menu for the holiday, we’ve got you covered.

Chef April Howell from Martin’s School of Cooking shared some tasty recipes on 16 Morning News Now.

Caprese Hassel backs

Ingredients:

3 medium or 2 large tomatoes

1 large mozzarella ball

basil leaves

olive oil

Crème de Balsamic

Salt

Pine Nuts (optional)

Instructions:

1. Slice the mozzarella ball into roughly 1cm slices.

2. Makes slices in the tomatoes ensuring that you do not cut all the way through.

3. Place half a slice of mozzarella into each of the slits in the tomatoes.

4. Add a basil leaf to each of the slits.

5. Drizzle each of the tomatoes with olive oil and balsamic drizzle. Season lightly with salt and sprinkle on some pine nuts.

Serve immediately.

Pizza Stuffed Pepper Pizzas

Ingredients:

3 large bell peppers, choose colors!

½ pound Italian sausage (or spicy, turkey, beef) (meat optional)

½ cup chopped onion

¾ cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

¼ cup sliced black olives

1 package turkey pepperoni

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Instructions:

Cut the peppers - cut the peppers in half lengthwise. Remove the seeds and membrane.

Brown the sausage & onion - in a small skillet, combine the meat and chopped onions. Cook over medium heat, breaking the meat apart with a spatula, until onions are tender and meat is cooked through.

Assemble the peppers - layer the filling in the following order, dividing ingredients evenly among peppers: sausage, pizza sauce, cheese, black olives, turkey pepperoni

Transfer the peppers to the grill and put on a piece of foil. Close lid and cook for about 10-12 min until pepper is soft and cheese is melted.  Remove from grill and top with Italian seasoning and crushed red pepper.

Variations:

Combine the sausage and onion mixture with 1 cup cooked quinoa or rice

Omit the sausage and substitute extra cheese and sauce

Substitute ground turkey or ground beef for Italian sausage

Stuff with a combination of your favorite sautéed veggies, then add the sauce, cheese, and pepperoni

For extra pepperoni flavor, add a second layer inside the peppers

Add extra toppings such as mushrooms, onions, or thinly sliced tomatoes

Malibu Pineapple Boat

Ingredients:

1 whole Pineapple

2 cups Watermelon, bite size chunks

1-2 cups Malibu Rum

1 cup Coconut, toasted

Whipped Cream

Almond slices, toasted (optional)

Instructions:

1. Cut the pineapple in half keeping the green top in position. Carefully cut out chunks of bite size pineapple from both halves. Reserve the good half.

2. In a large bowl add in bite size chunks of pineapple and the watermelon. Add the Malibu run and carefully toss. Place in refrigeration for up to 4 hours.

3. Just before serving add the fruit to the half pineapple that has been cleaned out. Sprinkle on the toasted coconut and almonds and add some whipping cream. Enjoy!

