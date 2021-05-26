Advertisement

Pederson’s 2 homers, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates 4-3

He has a 15-6 lifetime record versus the Pirates.
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson plays against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game,...
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson plays against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(Keith Srakocic | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Joc Pederson hit two home runs, Jake Arrieta beat Pittsburgh for the third time this season and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Pirates 4-3. Pederson hit a solo shot in the third inning, and his two-run blast in the fifth tied it at 3. It was the 16th multihomer game of Pederson’s career, and he doubled his season homer total to four. Arrieta put the Cubs in a 3-0 hole after two innings but settled down to raise his record to 3-0 against Pittsburgh in 2021. He has a 15-6 lifetime record versus the Pirates.

