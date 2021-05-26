Notre Dame Stadium expected to be at full capacity for 2021 season

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Stadium is expected to be at full capacity when the football season begins this fall, and the university is optimistic they’ll be able to resume outdoor game-day traditions as well.

From the University of Notre Dame:

The University of Notre Dame, in consultation with the St. Joseph County Health Department, will make all 77,622 seats of Notre Dame Stadium available for purchase as it begins its football ticket sales process for the 2021 season.

“We can’t wait to welcome the Notre Dame family back to campus next season,” University vice president and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick said. “Between now and the start of the football season, we will continue to closely monitor conditions throughout the nation, in St. Joseph County and on campus, and based on that information will decide what protocols and procedures will be employed to ensure the safety of all attendees. In light of the policies Notre Dame has already adopted requiring all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated before returning to campus for the 2021-22 school year, we encourage that everyone attending a game this fall be vaccinated.”

“In addition to a full capacity crowd, we are optimistic that conditions will allow us to resume outdoor game-day traditions, such as tailgating, football player walk, Midnight Drummers Circle and Football Fridays at the Eck,” Swarbrick added.

Starting this week, ticket sales will begin with season ticket members having the opportunity to renew their tickets. In mid-July, Notre Dame’s ticket lottery will begin for all eligible participants and single-game tickets will be made available in mid-August.

This fall, Notre Dame will play seven games in South Bend, highlighted by primetime games vs. Southern Cal (Oct. 23 - NBC) and North Carolina (Oct. 30 - NBC). The Irish will also welcome Toledo (Sept. 11 - NBC), Purdue (Sept. 18 - NBC), Cincinnati (Oct. 2 - NBC), Navy (Nov. 6 - NBC) and Georgia Tech (Nov. 20 - NBC).

Notre Dame football games provide a large economic impact to the local area - generating $26.4 million, on average, for the South Bend community for each home event.

WANT SEASON TICKETS?

Notre Dame continues to accept deposits for new season ticket members. For more information on becoming a season ticket member, visit und.com/FootballTickets.

NOTRE DAME GOES MOBILE

To provide a safer environment and enhance the game-day experience, the Notre Dame Athletics Department recently announced it will transition to mobile ticketing beginning in the fall of 2021. Available through the user’s smartphone, mobile ticketing offers a secure, convenient and flexible process while providing a contactless exchange of tickets when entering Notre Dame athletic events.

