Notre Dame ready for pool play in ACC Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The postseason officially begins Tuesday for Notre Dame baseball as the Irish start pool play in the ACC Tournament.

On paper, the ACC Tournament does not mean the most for the Irish.

Notre Dame is the No. 1 seed in the conference, and the Domers are already projected to host a regional regardless of what happens this week.

However, Irish manager Link Jarrett says that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t want to win the ACC Tournament.

They do, and the Irish will look to do just that this week.

“We’ve talked all year about the importance of every single game,” Jarrett said. “As long as you are in this, there is something that you are playing for every time you go out there. Every time. We are now talking about seeding and regional hosting and super regional hosting, so every time you can win a game this time of year, it changes your resume.”

The next game the Irish will look to win is against the 12-seed Virginia Tech Hokies, who Notre Dame just swept this past weekend.

Game 1 of pool play starts at 3 PM on Tuesday. The game will be on ACC Network Extra.

