MSP: 2020 Accident Statistics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New information, 2020 was a deadly year as the country fought against the coronavirus, but vehicle accident deaths increased in the State of Michigan, making matters worse.

The Michigan State Police tell me they’ve seen an increase of 11% from 2019 to 2020 of alcohol related fatalities, and they say if you are on the roads and you have been drinking, they’re going to find you.

“It’s not worth it because if you get arrested, you know, it’s expensive and it’s court and there’s a lot going on. It’s going to affect your driving status most likely, and that’s only if you get stopped,” Ryan Schoonveld, MSP Niles Post Commander says.

Michigan State police say vehicle accident deaths went over the 1,000 mark in 2020.

“The number or crashes actually went down, but the fatalities went up,” Schoonveld says.

The 1,083 fatalities in 2020 marked a 10% increase from 985 fatalities in 2019 and the most traffic fatalities in Michigan since 1,084 deaths in 2007.

Injuries are over 74,00 in 2019 those went down to a little over 60,000 in 2020, down 19%.

Crashes are over 314,000 in 2019 those went down to over 245,000 in 2020, down 22%.

Suspected serious injuries: Over 5,000 in 2019 down to a bit over 5,000 in 2020, down 3%.

“And when there’s less people on the roads, we found our officers, troopers found people were just driving a lot faster,” Schoonveld says.

The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities increased by 11% from 295 deaths in 2019 to 326 deaths in 2020. This represents 30 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year.

“If you end up getting in a crash, you know your reaction is going to be slower and if you are impaired even in the slightest bit by alcohol so you might not see that car or that motorcycle that’s coming up or that pedestrian that’s crossing the street. It’s just that second of slower reaction time can really have a huge effect,” Schoonveld says.

Michigan state police say, slow down, don’t drive impaired, and live on.

“We all want our family and friends to be home safe and that’s why we are out there. We aren’t out there to try and punish people we are out there to try and take drunk drivers off the roads.”

