Mike and Matt’s Summer Forecast

(WNDU) - The summer fun we’ve been waiting for for more than a year is almost here.

As more and more places fully reopen, we’ll finally be able to get outside, head back to fairs, the ballpark, packed beaches and great parks like this one—and with fewer restrictions and a lot more of our family and friends.

So with the great reopening happening all across Michiana, you gotta ask the question: Will the weather cooperate with all of our outdoor plans?

We all know probably not all of them, but we’re gonna forecast what you can expect as we celebrate summer.

We’re coming off of a La Nina event - that has officially ended.

So when you talk about the summer forecast and what it means for Michiana, we’ve gotta go back down to the pacific and see what kind of phase is setting up.

We’re not going to have an El Nino or La Nina, rather the data, the models indicating that we’re going to be converging onto what’s called a neutral phase.

So when you’re forecasting out summer, in fact this is expected to stick around even into fall, we want to look more toward local events or local weather patterns impacting our summer more so than a global circulation.

Now that we’ve seen what’s going on in the oceans, we want to compare this year to past years and see what’s going on.

So we look at the north pacific especially, but also factor in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Oceans.

When we look at that we find 15 years since 1950, out of the last 70 basically, that are similar to this year in the ocean temperatures.

Now to hone that down a little bit we want to look at temperatures and precipitation since the first of the year, as well as did they have a spring those years that was similar to what we just had, and we hone that down to about the five closest years to this year.

So here are the years we’ll use to help with this year’s forecast: 2013, 2007, 2002, and then back to 1976 and 1955.

As far as temperatures go, you can see that 3 out of those 5 years were a fair amount warmer than normal, especially two of them between 2.3 and 2.5 degrees.

Now as far as rainfall goes, they’re kind of all over the place, and that’s usually the case. Rainfall varies a lot locally. And so you can see some are wet, some are pretty dry, and obviously that would be a concern that we might head into a drought but hopefully not, our forecast is not saying that.

So you average those years out and these five puts us at one degree above normal with near normal amounts of rain.

Now that we have all of that important information, we can finally make your first alert summer forecast.

And we’re planning on temperatures being about one degree above normal, and as far as rainfall goes, getting about one inch more rain than we typically get.

So we’re looking at a slightly warmer, slightly wetter season, and we can finally celebrate summer in Michiana.

