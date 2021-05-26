Advertisement

Michigan’s Dickinson enters draft, leaves option to return

The NBA draft is July 29.
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the...
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (4) during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson has entered the NBA draft while giving himself the option of staying in school. Dickinson earned second-team All-America, Big Ten’s Freshman of the Year and all-conference honors last season. The Virginia native helped the Wolverines finish 19-3 in the regular season. The team fell one game short of the Final Four, losing to UCLA by two points. The 7-foot-1, 255-pound Dickinson averaged team highs in points, rebounds and blocks. The NBA draft is July 29.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

