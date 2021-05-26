Medical Moment: Cancer procedure saves heart patient

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An elderly heart patient’s life is saved by a procedure typically used for cancer.

Radiation is commonly used to shrink tumors, but in a procedure only done in a few centers around the world, doctors are finding out it can also be used to treat an irregular heartbeat.

Martie Salt has more.

Doctors say more research needs to be done, but they’re pleased with Garcia’s results.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.