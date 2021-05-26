Indiana State Police Bremen Post holds memorial service

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual Indiana State Police Bremen Post memorial service was held.

The service was not held last year because of the pandemic.

But Wednesday, troopers who gave their lives while serving Hoosiers were able to be honored.

Sergeant Ted Bohner wants the public to know that they’re willing to make that sacrifice in order to serve our community.

“But we’re all part of this community, and being neighbors with everyone,” Bohner says.

Bohner adds that a remembrance is good for slowing down and thinking about those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

