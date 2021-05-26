Advertisement

Giolito, White Sox beat Flaherty, Cards 8-3 in HS reunion

The Harvard-Westlake reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem.
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10), Jose Abreu, right, front, and teammates celebrate the...
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada (10), Jose Abreu, right, front, and teammates celebrate the team's 8-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in a baseball game Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Giolito beat Jack Flaherty in a major league matchup of former high school teammates, leading the Chicago White Sox to an 8-3 victory over the sloppy St. Louis Cardinals. Giolito pitched six innings of two-run ball in his second straight win, easily getting the better of a shaky Flaherty hurt by another poor defensive performance by the Cardinals. Flaherty lasted just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season. The Harvard-Westlake reunion also had a little history behind the plate, with Joe West working a record 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Fame umpire Bill Klem.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
Parents received a letter saying a Jimtown High School employee resigned after administrators...
Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Katie Flannery celebrates on second base after her second 2-RBI double against Lakeland on May...
Scores and recap of Tuesday night’s softball sectional action in Northern Indiana
A fight breaks out at Four Winds Field between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne Tin Caps on...
Brawl takes place at Four Winds Field in South Bend Cubs 12-10 win over Fort Wayne
Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of...
Civale dominates Tigers again in 4-1 Cleveland victory
Chicago Cubs' Joc Pederson plays against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game,...
Pederson’s 2 homers, Arrieta lead Cubs over Pirates 4-3