Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport in central Florida, killing at least one person.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that one body was recovered and that the crash appears to be a “total loss.”
No survivors have been found.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.
