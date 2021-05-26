Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Showers Early, Sunshine Late

A cold front is moving through bringing showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The cooler temperatures and lower humidity are almost here.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

WEDNESDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9am. A leftover shower is possible through lunchtime with clouds hanging around. The afternoon will feature clearing skies and highs reaching into the lower 80s with lower humidity. Things dry out with all the sunshine. High of 81.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clearer for the most part with cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Low of 50.

THURSDAY: The day begins with lots of sunshine before clouds begin to increase into the afternoon. Light showers are possible during the afternoon and evening as our next rain maker approaches. The bulk of the rain holds off until late in the evening and into Friday. High of 73.

FRIDAY: Cool temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s and showers likely through the day. Heavier pockets of rain are possible. Rain moves out in the afternoon and skies begin to clear into the weekend. High of 59.

LONG RANGE: The cooler temperatures and lower humidity stick around through the weekend. We have highs rising through the 60s into the upper 70s by Memorial Day. The holiday weekend remains dry before our next chance of rain by the middle of next week. Anyone heading to the INDY 500, you should have great weather for a race!

Daily Climate Report: Tuesday, May 25th, 2021

Tuesday’s High: 89

Tuesday’s Low: 67

Precipitation: 0.08″

