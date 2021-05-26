Family honoring SB woman murdered in Oct. 2020

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The family of Nina Sohlke continues to mourn her tragic death and share memories after her accused killer was arrested and charged this past Monday.

“Sometimes, I can’t even sleep because she’s always on my mind. And sometimes I hear her voice, saying, ‘Ma, I’m gonna be okay. Everything is gonna be fine,” expressed Maria Hernandez, Sohlke’s mother.

The grief run deeps for Carolyn Sohlke, Nina’s daughter.

“It just honestly, it feels like a void,” said Carolyn. “That’s never gonna go away.”

Last October, police found 47-year-old Nina Sohlke dead in a home in the 1500 block of South Webster Street after officers were asked to do a welfare check. The autopsy revealed that Nina had died due to blunt force trauma to the head and body.

On Monday, Sohlke’s boyfriend, 36-year-old Mark William Coleman was arrested and charged with murder and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

“It breaks my heart. For that to happen to anyone, no one deserves to have that done to them,” Carolyn remarked.

Nina is being remembered for her unconditional generosity.

“Always - that was [her] life story. You know, kids from the bad homes and everything - and she would just say, ‘Well come on over, stay with me.’ She was always helping the young people,” Maria said.

Carolyn says her family is keeping her strong these last several months without her mother, Nina.

“I know my mom, too, she would want me to lean on them. She would want me to console myself in them, too. And that’s definitely what’s been getting me through,” she said.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, Coleman refused Court on Wednesday. His arraignment was continued to Thursday afternoon. He remains in jail without bond.

