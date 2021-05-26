Advertisement

Dedication ceremony held for Blue Sox historical marker

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana?

How about a dedication ceremony for a historical marker, honoring the South Bend Blue Sox.

75 years ago, the team played their first game at Playland Park, which is now owned by IU South Bend.

The Blue Sox were one of the first four teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

A 100-year-old woman who was on the team was there Wednesday.

“It has been a long time coming and as we stand here today and dedicate this marker, we are going to be thinking of many, many people, including many players who are no longer with us,” says Marilyn Thompson with The History Museum.

Rick Chapman, president of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, traveled from Kansas City to speak at the ceremony.

The marker was approved by the Indiana Historical Bureau.

