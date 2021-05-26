Advertisement

Community pools are opening this season

By Monica Murphy
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kids you are in luck!

Community pools around the area are opening this season.

Potawatomi Pool in South Bend opens June 7.

They are offering day passes and season passes.

“And we had a number of kids lining up against the fencing asking if we were open yet. This was about an eighty-degree day. When you see a big pool of water you can’t help but want to jump in,” said Jonathan Jones with Venues Parks & Arts.

This year they are offering two sessions throughout the day, which will give staff an opportunity to clean in between.

Jones said they can use more lifeguards this year as well.

“Not only is it a great opportunity to come out to the pool, and have a great time, but it is also a great summer job for those who are looking for a great way to be outside in the sun and get a good tan,” said Jones.

Twyckenham Hills Community Club and Arlington Pool in South Bend open May 29, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

Brett Maurer, manager at Arlington Pool, said he is excited to get the season started.

“Making our way back in the up and up. We just got reinstated as a brand new club. We obviously raised our membership prices to accommodate the financial needs it takes to sustain a pool in 2021,” said Maurer.

You do have to be a member to attend Arlington.

“A lot of us that were at one point little babies in the kiddy pool are now basically running it so it is kind of a big thing for us that it is still around. We just hope that all of the kids feel the same joy,” said Maurer.

Merrifield Pool in Mishawaka opens June 5.

Have a great summer, kids!

