Civale dominates Tigers again in 4-1 Cleveland victory

Civale improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season.
Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of...
Cleveland Indians pitcher Aaron Civale throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Cleveland won 4-1. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Aaron Civale dominated the Detroit Tigers again, taking a shutout into the ninth inning in the Cleveland Indians’ 4-1 victory. Civale improved to 6-0 with a 2.19 ERA in seven career starts against the Tigers, including three wins this season. He allowed one run, six hits and a walk in eight-plus innings. Civale started the ninth but left after Jeimer Candelario singled and Miguel Cabrera walked. James Karinchak allowed an RBI single to Jonathan Schoop and walked Akil Baddoo to load the bases with one out. Willi Castro took a called third strike and Eric Haase flew out to give Karinchak his sixth save.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

