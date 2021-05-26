Brawl takes place at Four Winds Field in South Bend Cubs 12-10 win over Fort Wayne

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday night at Four Winds Field, it was hard to determine if there was a baseball game or a boxing match played at the ballpark because there was a major brawl between the South Bend Cubs and the Fort Wayne Tin Caps.

A person at the ballpark Tuesday night told 16 News Now it was the craziest fight that has ever been seen inside Four Winds Field.

South Bend Cubs play-by-play broadcaster Darin Pritchett tweeted a video of the fight. He says Tin Caps pitcher Sam Williams initiated the fight after he made comments towards Cubs short stop Delvin Zinn. The fight took place in the 8th inning.

A look at the South Bend / Ft Wayne brawl. This stems from a comment made by Fort Wayne pitcher Sam Williams to SB’s Delvin Zinn #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Jw0UKqGmTN — Darin Pritchett (@961Sportsbeat) May 26, 2021

The Cubs ended up winning the game 12-10 after the massive brawl. The Cubs and Tin Caps still have five game remaining in a series this week. Suspensions have not been announced as of Tuesday night.

