1 dead after crash involving semi
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in Berrien County.
It happened just after 5 last night at the intersection of East Lemon Creek Road and Laurel Road.
Police say the motorcyclist, 41-year-old Robert Lucas of Berrien Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.
