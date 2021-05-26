1 dead after crash involving semi

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in Berrien County.

It happened just after 5 last night at the intersection of East Lemon Creek Road and Laurel Road.

Police say the motorcyclist, 41-year-old Robert Lucas of Berrien Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

