Advertisement

1 dead after crash involving semi

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in Berrien County.

It happened just after 5 last night at the intersection of East Lemon Creek Road and Laurel Road.

Police say the motorcyclist, 41-year-old Robert Lucas of Berrien Springs, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents received a letter saying a Jimtown High School employee resigned after administrators...
Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
In Mishawaka, police are investigating after someone tried to rob an ATM outside a bank. It...
Police investigating after attempted robbery in Mishawaka
Nina Sohlke
Man charged in October homicide
Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family

Latest News

This project all started because three seniors from the class of 2020 were inspired to find a...
What’s Good: New ‘Little Free Library’ outside Concord West Side Elementary
It happened Wednesday morning outside the new and improved city cemetery entrance plaza, which...
Ribbon cutting celebrates completion of South Bend City Cemetery project
In cities like South Bend and Mishawaka, parade plans have been cancelled. Parades will go on...
Memorial Day Parades will be hit and miss in Michiana
An elderly heart patient's life is saved by a procedure typically used for cancer.
Medical Moment: Cancer procedure saves heart patient
The Blue Sox were one of the first four teams in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball...
Dedication ceremony held for Blue Sox historical marker