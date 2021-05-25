Advertisement

Two Good Chances for Rain before Saturday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BIG CHANGES COMING... We definitely have chillier air coming for a couple days later this week...and we probably will get some decent rainfall in two batches before the weekend. Our first good chance for rain is tonight and Wednesday morning, most of it coming after midnight. My estimate is for most of us to get 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rain by noon on Wednesday...some spots could get less, and some could get more in a thunderstorm. The second good chance for rain comes Thursday night and Friday, with similar amounts expected, as of now. Then it dries out for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend. It will be quite chilly on Friday, with a couple of rather cold mornings Saturday and Sunday. But overall, this holiday weekend is looking pretty nice with sunshine dominating...

Tonight: A shower in spots this evening, then a good chance for showers, and maybe a t’storm, overnight. Low: 65, Wind: SW 7-14

Wednesday: Showers, and a spotty thunderstorm, likely early, then partly sunny and less humid later. High: 81, Wind: Becoming NW 7-14

Wednesday night: Clear and much cooler. Low: 50

Thursday: Partly sunny and not as warm...maybe a shower late. High: 73

