St. Vincent de Paul Society awarded $1.8 million grant

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County has been awarded $1.8 million as part of the emergency rental assistance program.

The program is designed to decrease evictions, increase housing stability, and prevent homelessness by providing up to a total of 12 months of rental and utility assistance to residents of St. Joseph County who have been financially impacted by Covid.

Since the program launched in mid-April, St. Vincent de Paul Society has distributed more than $500,000 in assistance.

