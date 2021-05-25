St. Vincent de Paul Society awarded $1.8 million grant

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Joseph County has been awarded $1.8 million as part of the emergency rental assistance program.

The program is designed to decrease evictions, increase housing stability, and prevent homelessness by providing up to a total of 12 months of rental and utility assistance to residents of St. Joseph County who have been financially impacted by Covid.

Since the program launched in mid-April, St. Vincent de Paul Society has distributed more than $500,000 in assistance.

