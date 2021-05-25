St. Joseph County Public Library offering Summer Reading Celebration

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Public Library is encouraging the community to read this summer.

It is all part of the Summer Reading Celebration.

Children, teens and adults can sign up and set their own reading goals.

Once those goals are completed, they can win prizes and be entered into a raffle.

“We really would love to encourage everyone to spend time this summer reading, if it’s like a couple hours a day, a couple hours a week,” said Marissa Gebhard, SJCPL communications manager. “Everyone can set their own goals and their own pace of reading and of course select all of the books or reading materials that they are interested in reading.”

The Summer Reading Celebration starts June first and ends July 31st.

