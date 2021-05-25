South Bend Medical Foundation faces blood shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is facing a blood shortage.

They’re especially in need of O+, O- and A+ blood types.

And right now, if you donate, you have a chance to win a holiday cook-out package.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental consent and weigh at least 110 pounds.

You can make an appointment with any of the South Bend Medical Foundation donor centers.

