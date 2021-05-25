Scores and recap from first day of IHSAA softball playoffs in Northern Indiana

(WNDU) - The high school softball sectionals kicked off on Monday night.

Here’s how the local softball teams here in Northern Indiana played in the first round of sectionals.

4A PENN SECTIONAL

Penn 17, Riley 0

The Kingsmen will play Adams Tuesday at 7 PM

4A NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL

Goshen 9, Warsaw 0

The Redhawks play Elkhart on Wednesday at 7:15 PM

3A MARIAN SECTIONAL

St. Joe 13, Marian 1

New Prairie 6, Clay 1

St. Joe and New Prairie will play for the sectional championship Thursday at 6 PM at Newton Park.

3A JIMTOWN SECTIONAL

Northwood 5, West Noble 4

The Panthers will play sectional host Jimtown Tuesday at 7 PM at Jimtown High School.

3A BREMEN SECTIONAL

Knox 11, Culver Academies 1

Bremen 11, Plymouth 1

Knox and Bremen will meet up Tuesday at 5 PM at Sunnyside Park.

2A WINAMAC SECTIONAL

Winamac 9, Hebron 6

Hebron will play North Judson at 7:45 PM on Tuesday.

1A SOUTH CENTRAL SECTIONAL

South Central 17, Argos 0

South Central will play winner of Culver Community/Triton game that takes place Tuesday night at 5 PM.

Stick with 16 News Now throughout the week as we keep you up to date on the latest softball sectional scores.

