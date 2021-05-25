Advertisement

Scores and recap from first day of IHSAA softball playoffs in Northern Indiana

The high school softball sectionals kicked off on Monday night.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - The high school softball sectionals kicked off on Monday night.

Here’s how the local softball teams here in Northern Indiana played in the first round of sectionals.

4A PENN SECTIONAL

Penn 17, Riley 0

The Kingsmen will play Adams Tuesday at 7 PM

4A NORTHRIDGE SECTIONAL

Goshen 9, Warsaw 0

The Redhawks play Elkhart on Wednesday at 7:15 PM

3A MARIAN SECTIONAL

St. Joe 13, Marian 1

New Prairie 6, Clay 1

St. Joe and New Prairie will play for the sectional championship Thursday at 6 PM at Newton Park.

3A JIMTOWN SECTIONAL

Northwood 5, West Noble 4

The Panthers will play sectional host Jimtown Tuesday at 7 PM at Jimtown High School.

3A BREMEN SECTIONAL

Knox 11, Culver Academies 1

Bremen 11, Plymouth 1

Knox and Bremen will meet up Tuesday at 5 PM at Sunnyside Park.

2A WINAMAC SECTIONAL

Winamac 9, Hebron 6

Hebron will play North Judson at 7:45 PM on Tuesday.

1A SOUTH CENTRAL SECTIONAL

South Central 17, Argos 0

South Central will play winner of Culver Community/Triton game that takes place Tuesday night at 5 PM.

Stick with 16 News Now throughout the week as we keep you up to date on the latest softball sectional scores.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

The Chicago White Sox celebrate their win over the St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague...
La Russa a winner vs old team, White Sox beat Cardinals 5-1
Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario (9) congratulates Jordan Luplow after the final out in the...
Luplow’s catch preserves Indians’ 6-5 win over Tigers
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, left, congratulates running back Edgerrin...
James, Manning to receive Hall of Fame rings at Colts games vs. the Rams on Sept. 19
Irish manager Link Jarrett has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.
Irish manager Link Jarrett, four Domers receive All-ACC honors