Police investigating after attempted robbery in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MISHAWKA, Ind. (WNDU) - In Mishawaka, police are investigating after someone tried to rob an ATM outside a bank.

It happened at the Chase Bank near Main and Douglas.

Officials say police were also involved in a short chase.

We’re also getting reports from viewers that police were searching an area near Main Street and Day Road.

We’ll keep you posted on this story and will update you as soon as we learn more.

