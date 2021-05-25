Advertisement

Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the opportunity to teach alongside not one, not two but three of his family members.

“I used to change their diapers, and now they’re my best friends,” Paul said.

That’s how he describes getting to work alongside two of his nephews and his niece as teachers at the school.

Tuesday is Paul’s last day of teaching, and he says he considers his students like his kids.

“This is part of my life. This is part of my home. My favorite place to be is at home, and this is actually my second favorite place to be,” Paul said.

When asked what he thinks of his uncle’s retirement, Mishawaka High School teacher Ben Modlin says he has mixed emotions.

“As your nephew, I’m really happy for you. As your department chair, I’m really, really sad because I don’t know what I’m going to do without you next year,” nephew and MHS Engineering and Technology Chair Ben said.

Paul says Ben is ultimately excited for his retirement for more reasons than one.

“Ben is excited that tomorrow is my last day because he gets my classroom,” Paul said.

On a more serious note, Ben says he is grateful to have had his uncle as a teacher and coworker.

“Getting to know my uncle as not my uncle but as a colleague has been great, and as his boss was kind of even better too because he’s the perfect wingman,” Ben said.

Even though Paul will teach his last class Tuesday, Ben says his impact at the school will carry on.

“The legacy will live on because of him and these students that he’s had over the last thirty-something odd years. They are better because of it,” Ben said.

“It’s fun to see them grow from a freshman. They usually come in about this tall, and then they leave as young adults, and it’s kind of nice being a part of that as they grow up,” Paul said.

While Paul says he doesn’t have any set plans for the future, he hopes to build a pole barn for himself and restore cars in his retirement.

