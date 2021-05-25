Advertisement

Michigan Senate: No COVID-19 vaccine mandate for minors

(WJRT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Republicans have advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18.

They also are poised to vote to ban governments from mandating vaccine passports.

Neither concept is under consideration in the state. But GOP lawmakers say they want to be proactive.

Democrats call the bill needless and note that if the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list of immunizations children must have to attend school, Michigan allows for exemptions.

About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb
Indiana governor traveling to Israel during ‘hour of need’
Children, teens and adults can sign up and set their own reading goals.
St. Joseph County Public Library offering Summer Reading Celebration
Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Changes coming this week