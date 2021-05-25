Advertisement

Medical Moment: Delivering drugs to Covid-damaged lungs

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some of the sickest Covid patients have needed ventilators to help them breathe.

Now, a cutting-edge system may help deliver potent drugs directly to damaged lungs.

Covid patients whose lungs have been damaged by the virus have needed mechanical ventilation—and many patients who have been placed on ventilators have not survived.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, researchers are testing a new drug delivery system designed to improve the oxygen levels of the sickest patients.

Patients in the trial will receive ten days of the treatment to see if it reduces circulatory and respiratory failure.

The researchers will then follow the patients for four weeks to see if the treatment reduces time on the ventilator, or in the hospital ICU.

