Man charged in October homicide

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged in connection with a homicide in South Bend last October.

36-year-old Mark Coleman is charged with murder and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

47-year-old Nina Sohlke’s body was found at a home in the 1500 block of South Webster after police were asked to do a welfare check.

Officials say she had been dead for more than a day when they got to her.

An autopsy revealed that Nina had died due to blunt force trauma to the head and body.

According to court documents, Coleman’s fingerprints were later identified at the scene.

He was arrested Monday and is set to appear for his arraignment Wednesday afternoon.

