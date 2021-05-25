Advertisement

Luplow’s catch preserves Indians’ 6-5 win over Tigers

Spencer Turnbull allowed three runs in six innings for Detroit in his first game since pitching a no-hitter last week.
Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario (9) congratulates Jordan Luplow after the final out in the...
Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario (9) congratulates Jordan Luplow after the final out in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Monday, May 24, 2021. Cleveland won 6-5. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DETROIT (AP) - Jordan Luplow made a diving catch on Eric Haase’s sinking liner to right field with the bases loaded, preserving a 6-5 victory for the Cleveland Indians over the Detroit Tigers. Luplow, who entered as a defensive replacement an inning earlier, made the catch look rather easy, but the ninth inning was anything but for closer Emmanuel Clase, who held on for his eighth save in nine chances. Spencer Turnbull allowed three runs in six innings for Detroit in his first game since pitching a no-hitter last week.

