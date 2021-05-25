Local veterans decorate military graves in Mishawaka ahead of Memorial Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - When you take a walk through Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, you’ll notice many graves of men and women who have served this country.

“All the guys that actually didn’t make it back, some of them are here, some of them are in Arlington,” Steven Vallner, President of St. Joe County Memorial Day Society, says.

You’ll also notice many of their graves now decorated by local veterans with the very flag they fought for.

“Roughly about a week before Memorial Day, we will gather at our assigned cemetery, and put out flags for the veterans that have passed away,” Vallner says. “Each year, we bring in 20,000 flags. This year, we received 23,000 and those are distributed amongst all of the veteran’s organizations in St. Joseph County.”

It’s a yearly tradition carried out by local Vietnam veterans like Bob Eberlein and Jerry Satterfield who go out of their way to remember those who came before them.

“We’re honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and those who returned home, or ending up dying because in Vietnam, they died of the affects of aging or age-related problems. It’s an honor to honor those people,” Eberlein, says.

And while they’ve made the ultimate sacrifice, veterans like Vallner are making it their mission to continue to honor it.

“I feel like they paid a higher price than what I did. I’m still on a mission. I have still have things to do. All these guys are Vietnam generation. I’m 75, some of these guys are still in their 80s and they’re still doing this, but who’s going to take the torch after us? We need that next generation of veterans to step up and actually help us out,” Vallner says.

For those who would like to get involved in honoring local veterans, you can contact the Chapter 1027 of the Vietnam Veterans of America, or by contacting your local veterans organization.

