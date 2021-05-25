Advertisement

La Russa a winner vs old team, White Sox beat Cardinals 5-1

La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011.
The Chicago White Sox celebrate their win over the St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague baseball game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Chicago.
The Chicago White Sox celebrate their win over the St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague baseball game Monday, May 24, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) - White Sox manager Tony La Russa wound up a winner in his first game against the team that ensured his Hall of Fame induction as Chicago beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 behind Lance Lynn’s arm and Andrew Vaughn’s bat. The victory ended a three-game skid for the AL Central leaders, who were swept by the New York Yankees after winning 10 of 13. The NL Central-leading Cardinals dropped their second straight. Lynn held the Cardinals hitless for 5 1/3 innings. Vaughn hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth. After winning a World Series in Oakland, La Russa guided the Cardinals to two World Series championships, three pennants and nine postseason appearances from 1996-2011.

