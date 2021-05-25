Advertisement

Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student

By Jack Springgate
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is digging deeper after a Jimtown High School employee resigned this weekend for an inappropriate social media relationship with a student.

16 News Now found out how parents reacted when the school district notified them over the weekend.

The Jimtown High School parents we spoke to say they’re happy this employee resigned, but not all are surprised by the social media relationship this person had with a student.

This is the letter parents received on Saturday that says a Jimtown High School employee resigned after school administrators learned this individual had an inappropriate social media relationship with a student.

The letter goes on to say that Baugo Community Schools do not tolerate inappropriate comments made to students and that authorities are investigating the relationship.

One parent said there’s no place for relationships between high school students and staff, but she’s not surprised this happened.

“I for one don’t agree with an adult having a relationship with a child, but it’s not the first time it’s happened in Jimtown. It’s not the first time it’s happened in Elkhart,” said parent Hailey Steinke.

The letter is not clear on whether this employee was a teacher or the extent of the relationship.

When asked how teachers are guided to communicate with students over the internet, Superintendent Byron Sanders said ‘staff members shall not fraternize with students at anytime in a manner which may give the appearance of impropriety.’

He said ‘staff members shall only engage in electronic communication with students if it is directly related to curricular or co-curricular/extracurricular events with prior approval of the principal.’

The letter also said that corrective and disciplinary actions are always taken with these incidents.

Letter to Jimtown High School parent about inappropriate social media relationship between employee and student.
