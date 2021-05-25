Indiana governor traveling to Israel during ‘hour of need’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s governor is traveling to Israel in the wake of the cease-fire to the 11-day war between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.

From the office of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb:

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric J. Holcomb is traveling to Israel this week at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The governor will be in the country today and Wednesday.

“I stand in support of Israel and look forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu to continue forging an even stronger Israel-Indiana bond,” Gov. Holcomb said. “We have a growing number of Hoosiers and Hoosier businesses that share strong cultural and economic ties with this country, so when I was invited, I did not hesitate to make this trip to meet in Israel during such an hour of need.”

In addition to the Prime Minister, Gov. Holcomb is also scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and other leaders.

In 2018, Gov. Holcomb led a delegation of Hoosier public officials and business executives to Israel for an economic development trip that has resulted in further economic ties between Indiana and the country. The governor met with Prime Minister Netanyahu on that trip.

Gov. Holcomb is scheduled to return to Indiana on Thursday. The trip is being paid for by Imagine Indiana Inc., a 501(c)(4). No taxpayer funds will be used to pay for the governor’s trip.