Former Little League World Series Champ Jude Abbadessa shines on the diamond for Niles baseball

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Niles High School baseball star Jude Abbadessa loves the game more than anything.

“I bleed baseball,” Abbadessa said. “I am glad I am out here.”

Before Abbadessa played high school ball, he won it all for New York’s Maine-Endwell Little League at the 2016 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

“I don’t know if anything can ever top it,” Abbadessa said. “I hope something can top it. I was basically living the major league baseball life but as a 12-year-old.”

Now, as a junior in high school, teammates and opponents still ask Abbadessa about his incredible run at the Little League World Series.

It’s funny to say but say I hit a double in one of ours games and I’ll get on second base and the kids will be like, ‘You played in the Little League World Series,’” Abbadessa said. “‘I watched you.’ It’s just crazy.”

But what’s crazy, is how Abbadessa ended up at Niles.

“I am trying to play at the college level so whatever I can do, I can do,” Abbadessa said. “I want to be on the baseball field so it was kind of tough leaving my family.”

Once Abbadessa learned his high school in New York, Union Endicott, would have only a ten-game season, he wanted to move somewhere where he could play ball.

“I need a season,” Abbadessa said. “I want to play so bad.”

His parents weren’t surprised he wanted to move to Michigan to join his summer ball teammate Cade Vota at Niles.

“As a parent, I think that’s all you want is your kid to be happy,” Jude’s mother Alicia said.

Alicia made the difficult decision to move out to Michigan to make Jude happy. And when Jude played in his first game, all of the emotions came out for his mother.

“I lost it when he ran out in his uniform to the mound and he was just smiling from ear to ear,” Alicia said. “I know it was the best decision. Because win or lose, I just know he’s in the right state of mind now.”

Abbadessa is in such the right state of mind, his pitches are clocking out in the 90s and he even threw a perfect game for Niles against Three Rivers this season.

“When I am on the mound, I am just dialed in,” Jude said. “I wasn’t really thinking about it and the last out happened. Then the team comes out and I am like wow, I just threw a perfect game. Yeah it was a good time.”

“His first pitch of the game, was the same velocity of his last pitch of the game, so that tells you what physical capabilities he has,” Nile baseball head coach Mike Vota said.

But all Abbadessa cares about is having fun, and is glad to be a part of the Niles community.

“They are bringing me in as another family member,” Abbadessa said. “It’s a brotherhood here.”

