First Alert Forecast: Heat and Humidity Tuesday, Scattered Storms Possible Late

TUESDAY: Another hot and humid day. Clouds and sun with a high in the upper 80s. It will be breezy from time to time, winds between 10-20 miles per hour gusting to 30 at times. High of 87.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloud cover through the evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible as they move southeast over Lake Michigan. Chances begin between abut 11pm and 1am as the cold front moves in. Scattered thunderstorms continue into the morning. Low of 65.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms possible early in the morning with a few scattered showers lingering through lunchtime. The afternoon and evening will feature clearing skies and some sunshine. Highs will be a few degrees cooler in the lower 80s. High of 81.

THURSDAY: The day begins with lots of sunshine and less humidity. Highs only reach into the middle 70s by the afternoon with increasing clouds and a chance for a few scattered showers or rumbles of thunder later in the evening. These continue into Friday. High of 75.

LONG RANGE: Friday features scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through at least the early afternoon. Highs Friday will struggle to get into the middle 60s and it remains cooler on Saturday before the warm returns. The sun returns as the pattern quiets down for the holiday weekend. Sunshine will dominate as highs reach back into the middle to upper 70s by Memorial Day.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, May 24th, 2021

Sunday’s High: 89

Sunday’s Low: 65

Precipitation: 0.00″

