Advertisement

Army reprimands multiple soldiers in sexual assault probe

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)...
U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Ymara Torres-Laboy with the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) salutes during a rehearsal of a command-level change of command ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston Dec. 4, 2020. The 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) held a change of command on Dec. 5, 2020, where Brig. Gen. Susan E. Henderson relinquished command to Brig. Gen. Kevin Meisler.(Source: U.S. Army photo by Capt. David Gasperson)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Army officials have reprimanded multiple soldiers following an investigation into allegations that leaders of an Illinois-based reserve unit mishandled sexual harassment and assault complaints.

The Army Reserve started investigating the 416th Theater Engineer Command in January 2020 after The Associated Press published a story about allegations that commanders improperly opened internal investigations into sexual assault complaints and retaliated against a whistleblower.

Army officials announced Tuesday that the 416th’s commanding general, Mikayo Schanley, has relinquished her command and 12 soldiers have been reprimanded.

The Army also took unspecified administrative action against two senior leaders and actions are pending against three 416th civilian employees.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
Parents received a letter saying a Jimtown High School employee resigned after administrators...
Jimtown High School employee resigns after inapproprate social media relationship with student
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Surveillance video from inside the subway station shows a man with a knife stalking potential...
Good Samaritan tackles man with knife attacking woman in subway station
Community pools around the area are opening this season
Community pools are opening this season
Rutabaga, who lived at an east Alabama animal shelter for more than 840 days, has finally been...
Rutabaga adopted from Alabama shelter after 853 days
Officials say a firefighting helicopter with four people on board has crashed near an airport...
Florida firefighting helicopter crashes; no survivors found
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
Woman charged with assaulting Southwest flight attendant