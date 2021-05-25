525 Foundation celebrates 5th birthday

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tonight, the 525 Foundation is hosting its 5th birthday bash, and you can attend virtually this year.

It’s a big event to help with all the work the 525 Foundation does in our community after a Granger mother lost two of her sons to an accidental drug overdose in 2015.

Our own Lauren Moss is live in Mishawaka tonight with a very special guest—former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw.

Former 16 News Now anchor Maureen McFadden will emcee the event.

Again, you can attend the bash virtually for free. Just head to the 525 Foundation’s website or Facebook page to tune in starting at 6:30 p.m.

If you want to donate to the 525 Foundation but can’t “attend,” the foundation has made it easy to donate—simply text 525 to 243725.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.