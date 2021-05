SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are hurt after a crash Monday morning near the South Bend International Airport.

It happened around 8 this morning in the area of Elwood and Bendix.

We’re told a truck and a car were involved.

We do not know the severity of their injuries, but we do know the St. Joseph County FACT team is not involved in the investigation.

