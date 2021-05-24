South Bend Cubs, HealthLinc team up to host vaccination day at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - HealthLinc and the South Bend Cubs partnered Monday at Four Winds Field to host a COVID vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HealthLinc administered the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at today’s clinic. There was a pre-registration process for anyone interested in receiving the vaccine during the Cubs’ most recent homestand against the Dayton Dragons, however, walk-ins were also accepted.

HealthLinc had the ability to vaccinate 1,000 people at today’s clinic. They’re goal is to distribute the vaccine to as many people as possible.

“Well, as we know the mask mandate, if you get vaccinated, you’re no longer having to do that,” Stacy O’Donnell, HealthLinc’s site operations director, said. “We can go back out into our communities, enjoy our friends, families, come to the South Bend Cubs. Enjoy a game without having to worry about a mask. And so, get vaccinated is our priority.”

Those who went to Fours Winds to receive their vaccination today were entered into a South Bend Cubs raffle that includes 16 tickets, parking passes and $200 worth of gift cards to spend at the stadium.

