Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Digging deeper, we’re learning more about an alleged abduction and armed robbery on South Bend’s northeast side last night on Bajer Lane. A 20-year-old man was forced at gun point to drive around withdrawing cash, and fearing for his life.

“We were trying transfer money directly to their bank account and the guy in my front seat just kept telling me that this is what would determine if I lived or died,” Jason Lee says.

It was a seemingly normal night for Jason, he returned from a friends house alone around 10pm but what happened next was anything but normal. Some unwanted guests stopped by after going to several houses in his neighborhood with no luck. We obtained doorbell video from a neighbor that allegedly shows the two men. Jason says he has no idea who they are.

“When I opened the door they said they needed a jumpstart for their car and so I said yeah I have jumper cables, I can lend them to you, but they didn’t know exactly where their car was,” Jason says.

So they hitched a ride in Jason’s car, pulling a gun on him, and allegedly forcing him to drive to make several stops to get the crooks cash. In total over $3,300. After the first stop he briefly returned home, and now his mother was home. She knew something was wrong. There was a menacing looking man was in the car.

“And the way my son said ‘Mom, walk away’, I knew something very bad was going to happen,” Cheryl Lee says.

“They said if I went to anyone, they would kill me,” Jason says.

So Cheryl called the cops and reported him missing after they took off again. Making 3 or 4 stops in total and dropping off one of the men. Jason later ran into police who were looking for his vehicle, but the man with gun forced him to speed off, duck into an alley, and that’s when the alleged kidnapper ran off.

“I just kept driving because I knew the police were somewhere. So when I came out of the alley I made a right turn I forget the street I was on, but the police were there, they were coming down the street. So I stopped immediately and opened up the window shaking my arms outside, I was like I was abducted I was robbed, help me.”

Ending a 3 hour night of terror, and relief that this didn’t end in tragedy.

“And so I’m very lucky, I’m very relieved he’s here, we’ve lost some money, and lost some mental health, but he’s safe, and you know money is replaceable,” Cheryl says.

St. Joseph County police are still investigating and no arrests as of last check. If you know anything you are urged to contact police or crime stoppers. Original story with police contact information is posted below.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

St. Joseph County police are investigating a reported abduction and armed robbery after a man said he was forced at gunpoint to drive to various ATMs and take out money.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Joseph County Police Department detectives at 574-235-9611 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

From the St. Joseph County Police Department on Monday morning:

At approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, County Police were called out to 53400 block of Bajer Lane for a call of a missing person/possible abduction. Complainant reported her 20-year son was last seen in his vehicle in front of her house around 10:00 p.m. accompanied by an unknown male. Complainant reported that she had been unable to contact her son since then. Complaint also stated that she could see online that he had withdrawn money from his account in three transactions.

Approximately 11:56 p.m. South Bend Police located the victim’s vehicle near Leland and Riverside in South Bend. Victim told police he had been forced at gunpoint to drive to various ATM locations and to take out money. He stated that the suspect had also made him drive to a gas station. Victim stated he had taken out money of an ATM 3 times and gave the suspect the money. The victim also stated at least two male blacks were involved, one who rode in victim’s car with him, and at least one other in a silver Dodge Charger.

County Police Detectives are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information about this incident or the silver Dodge Charger is asked to call County Police Detectives at 574-235-9611 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.