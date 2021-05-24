Advertisement

Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Police responded to University Park Mall for a report of shots fired Monday afternoon, according to dispatch.

When police arrived, they found no victims or suspects. They’re checking with local hospitals to see if any gunshot victims have arrived.

The scene was cleared around 3 p.m.

On Saturday, a man was shot in the parking lot of University Park Mall near the food court entrance. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect in that shooting left the scene in a white SUV.

In September 2020, Delaney Crosby was shot and killed inside the mall. Dazhon Howard has been charged with murder and a felony firearm enhancement.

