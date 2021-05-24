Advertisement

Notre Dame celebrates 176th commencement ceremony

By Carly Miller
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame celebrates its 176th commencement ceremony Sunday.

The ceremony started at 11 a.m. in Notre Dame Stadium, and graduates, faculty, and family members were able to celebrate the big day in the warm weather.

After last year’s commencement was canceled because of the pandemic, the stadium was full of excitement Sunday for an in-person ceremony.

“We have survived and thrived in one of the most uniquely challenging times in history. We have learned lessons and made memories that will bind us together forever,” Class of 2021 Valedictorian Madeline Owen.

Congratulations to all of this year’s graduates!

16 Morning News Now took a trip down memory lane at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.
A look at local landmarks during National Historic Places Month
Indiana State Police to investigate death at Marshall County Jail
Road construction causes concern for Middlebury business during busiest time of year
The GhostLight Theatre in Benton Harbor will be back open next month after last year's...
Ghostlight Theatre reopens with COVID-inspired production
