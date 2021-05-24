Notre Dame celebrates 176th commencement ceremony

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame celebrates its 176th commencement ceremony Sunday.

The ceremony started at 11 a.m. in Notre Dame Stadium, and graduates, faculty, and family members were able to celebrate the big day in the warm weather.

After last year’s commencement was canceled because of the pandemic, the stadium was full of excitement Sunday for an in-person ceremony.

“We have survived and thrived in one of the most uniquely challenging times in history. We have learned lessons and made memories that will bind us together forever,” Class of 2021 Valedictorian Madeline Owen.

Congratulations to all of this year’s graduates!

