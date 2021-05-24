Advertisement

New Lighthouse Autism Center opens in Niles

By Kevon DuPree
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Lighthouse Autism Center opened in Niles Monday.

The center will provide Applied Behavior Analysis and speech services to clients in both Indiana and Michigan.

Children who attend the Lighthouse Autism Center will work one-on-one with a registered behavior technician in a customized therapy program.

The center features several spaces that facilitate natural learning opportunities for children such as a diner, grocery store and veterinary clinic. Part of the center’s mission is to provide assistance to areas that have limited service options.

“We want to be able to provide services to families that aren’t able to access them,” regional clinical director Natalie Donkersloot said. “We don’t typically go to the bigger cities that are saturated with services. We go to areas that don’t have the services so that families are able to have access to quality services,” Donkersloot said.

The Niles Lighthouse Autism Center is currently enrolling new clients. Their new space has the capacity to serve 28 children. You can learn more by going to lighthouseautismcenter.com.

