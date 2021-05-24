New director of South Bend’s Office of Community Review introduced

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man hired to bring peace, justice, and unity to South Bend is introduced today.

Starting June 7, Joshua Reynolds will serve as the first director of the city’s Office of Community Review.

Reynolds will investigate citizen complaints of police misconduct.

Reynolds has 20 years investigative experience, spending 14 years as a police officer.

“I think it helps, because it gives me an understanding what officers are trained to do, In this state. What the policies are for most police departments, and how they’re developed. And I get the insight on what concerns of police officers might be for their own safety,” says Reynolds.

The next step calls for the city council to appoint citizens to serve on the board, who will then have to be trained.

The review board hopes to start conducting its own investigations in September.

