Advertisement

Naked man fatally shot after allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a...
A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.(Source: WFMZ via CNN)
By WFMZ Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WFMZ) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania is under investigation after a state trooper fatally shot a 55-year-old man, who was naked at the time.

The Northampton County District Attorney is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Sunday in Williams Township, Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania State Patrol officer fired two rounds, killing a 55-year-old suspect during a confrontation over a domestic incident. The suspect was naked at the time.

Neighbors say the suspect had been acting violent and erratic, raising red flags that something wasn’t right Sunday afternoon leading up to the incident. The man was allegedly trying to sexually assault his wife.

“He was running around naked, acting crazy,” neighbor Gregory Ritter said.

Ritter says his next door neighbor talked to the man before the suspect allegedly tried to fight him.

“He opens the door, and there’s this naked guy there. He says, ‘I want you to come help rape my wife,’” Ritter said.

Neighbors say once police arrived, a stun gun was used on the suspect in his driveway. They say he then charged at the responding trooper, who opened fire.

Investigators say the woman who was involved in the incident didn’t sustain any physical injuries. One state trooper was treated for minor bruises.

Copyright 2021 WFMZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT situation in South Bend
Man in custody after SWAT situation in South Bend
One person shot at University Park Mall
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting outside University Park Mall
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
One person is dead after a house fire in Sawyer, Michigan.
One person dead in Sawyer house fire
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

India is now the third country to report more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths.
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world
Two men were shot and killed and eight others injured in downtown Minneapolis early Saturday...
Deadly weekend in America with 12 mass shootings
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall
India 3rd country to surpass 300,000 COVID deaths
16 Morning News Now took a trip down memory lane at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart.
A look at local landmarks during National Historic Places Month