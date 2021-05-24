Advertisement

Medical Moment: Infant diabetes

By 16 News Now
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Just over one million people in the U.S. are living with Type I diabetes, including infants.

And treatment for these little patients often involves finger pricks throughout the day to test blood sugar levels.

Now, for one little girl, a new type of technology is getting rid of that difficult step.

Martie Salt has more in today’s Medical Moment.

Unlike other blood sugar sensors, this one needs to be changed once every ten days.

Parents can even monitor the levels from their cell phones, and doctors say the benefits are enormous.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to University Park Mall for a reported shooting Monday afternoon, according...
Police investigate report of shots fired at University Park Mall
A man says he was abducted and forced to give cash to alleged crooks.
Police investigating reported abduction, armed robbery
Former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller passes away after battle with COVID-19
Michigan loosens COVID-19 workplace mask, distancing rules
Can my employer force me to get a vaccine?
Vaccine Tracker: Can your boss require you to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Latest News

Paul Modlin has been teaching at Mishawaka High School for 31 years, and he has had the...
Mishawaka High School teacher retires after 31 years, teaching with family
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Changes coming this week
Man arrested after resisting law enforcement in Warsaw
Man arrested after resisting law enforcement in Warsaw
In the year 2000, Dave Miller began serving as the mayor of Elkhart, while also serving a...
Remembering former Elkhart Mayor Dave Miller
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast